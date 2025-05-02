Will 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2' see Varun, Kartik's bromance?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan, who are set to clash at the box office with Bhediya 2 and Naagzilla, may soon come together.
Though their movies are due for an Independence Day 2026 release, Mid-Day suggests they could be co-stars in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2.
The sequel to the 2004 hit comedy is reportedly being planned with Dhawan and Aaryan in the lead.
Production details
'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2's fate hinges on final script
The original Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which came out in 2004, had Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a hilarious battle of wits to win over Priyanka Chopra.
Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the sequel.
A source told Pinkvilla, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 is currently in the scripting stage, and the final outcome depends on how the script shapes up.
"If Sajid is happy with the script, he will start the casting process, or else put the film on the back burner."
Casting process
'Kartik and Varun are known for their comic timing...'
The insider further told Mid-Day, "Kartik and Varun are known for their comic timing, and are frontrunners for the roles. Together, they could be a riot on screen. "
"Sajid is keen on recreating the comedy and chaos of the original, but with a contemporary twist."
The insider also mentioned that finalizing the cast might be challenging due to the actors' busy schedules. However, the makers are aiming for a late 2026 release.