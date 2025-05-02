What's the story

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan, who are set to clash at the box office with Bhediya 2 and Naagzilla, may soon come together.

Though their movies are due for an Independence Day 2026 release, Mid-Day suggests they could be co-stars in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2.

The sequel to the 2004 hit comedy is reportedly being planned with Dhawan and Aaryan in the lead.