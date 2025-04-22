'Naagzilla': Kartik Aaryan's 'naag' avatar to premiere next August
What's the story
The first look of actor Kartik Aaryan as an "icchadhaari naag" in Karan Johar-backed upcoming creature-comedy Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand has been unveiled.
The film, which marks Aaryan's second collaboration with Johar after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will release on August 14, 2026.
Johar announced the release date on Tuesday, sharing a motion poster of the film on his Instagram account.
Poster release
Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand is Aaryan's name
Johar's Instagram post featured Naagzilla's motion poster, with the caption reading, "Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand... Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand..."
He added, "Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko!"
The announcement has left fans excited, and they are now looking forward to more details about the film and its cast.
Film details
'Naagzilla' will explore the world of Naglok
Naagzilla is likely to explore the world of Naglok, a mythical world of snakes, based on the film's theme and title.
Aaryan's character is an icchadhaari naag, a shape-shifting serpent who can turn into a human.
The movie promises to be a high-concept comedy, mixing fantasy and humor.
Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, it's written by Gaurav Mehra.