What's the story

The first look of actor Kartik Aaryan as an "icchadhaari naag" in Karan Johar-backed upcoming creature-comedy Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand has been unveiled.

The film, which marks Aaryan's second collaboration with Johar after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will release on August 14, 2026.

Johar announced the release date on Tuesday, sharing a motion poster of the film on his Instagram account.