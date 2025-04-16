This is how much Manoj Bajpayee got paid for 'Satya'
What's the story
The 1998 Indian film Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is a cult classic, with Manoj Bajpayee's career-defining performance as gangster Bhiku Mhatre.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared an interesting tidbit about the film's casting: Bajpayee was signed on for a paltry ₹1.
Mehta shared, "Manoj ko maine ₹1 signing diya tha us film ke liye (I gave Manoj ₹1 as a signing amount for that film)."
Career progression
Bajpayee's journey from struggling actor to 'Satya' star
Meanwhile, Bajpayee, who was still finding his footing in the industry, saw Satya as the defining moment of his career when he signed it.
In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he had said, "I was doing small roles, struggling, and Satya was the turning point."
The film's success not only got him critical acclaim but also led to doors of major production houses and big roles opening.
Fame challenges
Bajpayee's struggle with newfound fame and attention
Despite Satya's success, Bajpayee struggled to adapt to his newfound fame. He admitted to being uneasy with the attention and privileges that came along with it.
On the work front, Bajpayee will soon be seen in the new season of The Family Man.
He is also gearing up to work with Neeraj Pandey. In addition, Bajpayee is set to star in an untitled Hindi social drama directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati.