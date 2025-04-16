Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge welcome baby boy, share 1st glimpse
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan.
The couple announced the joyous news on Wednesday through a joint Instagram post.
Their heartfelt announcement read, "With love, gratitude, and divine blessings, we welcome our precious baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."
The post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.
Personal life
Khan and Ghatge's journey to parenthood
Khan and Ghatge, one of the most loved cricket-Bollywood pairs, fell in love after meeting through mutual friends. The couple tied the knot in 2017.
The couple is now stepping into this new chapter of parenthood.
Cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and other celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Angad Bedi, and Diana Penty congratulated the couple on becoming parents.
Work front
Khan and Ghatge focus on their ongoing professional journeys
Besides his newfound responsibilities as a parent, Khan is also working as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Despite the recent five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings, the atmosphere in the LSG camp is still buoyant. Khan is actively contributing to the squad's progress under Rishabh Pant.
Meanwhile, Ghatge, known for Chak De! India and Rush has been away from showbiz for a few years. She now runs her clothing brand, Akutee.