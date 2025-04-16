What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan.

The couple announced the joyous news on Wednesday through a joint Instagram post.

Their heartfelt announcement read, "With love, gratitude, and divine blessings, we welcome our precious baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

The post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.