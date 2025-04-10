'Kesari Chapter 2' gets an 'A' certificate ahead of release
What's the story
The upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, starring Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and R Madhavan, has been given an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The news was shared on Wednesday, just before its April 18 release. The adult rating is likely due to the film's intense theme.
The movie has been cleared with a runtime of around 145 minutes and six seconds, roughly two hours and 25 minutes.
Film theme
'Kesari Chapter 2' explores the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Kesari Chapter 2 goes into the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and its aftermath, one of the darkest pages of Indian history.
In the film's trailer, Kumar, as lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, is seen grilling a British officer on whether a warning was given before the massacre.
The story also has a courtroom drama with Nair fighting against the Crown, represented by a defending lawyer played by Madhavan.
Twitter Post
Check out the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' trailer here
Trailer out now. https://t.co/Xs9GBDIQhw
In cinemas 18th April, worldwide.
This is a roar.
This… is #KesariChapter2!
Trailer out now. https://t.co/Xs9GBDIQhw
In cinemas 18th April, worldwide. pic.twitter.com/z9D26aSRoL
Film details
Panday's role and Kumar's response to trailer reactions
Panday plays a female lawyer in a rare role for the era, emerging in the trailer as part of Nair's team.
During the trailer launch event, Kumar spoke about his use of cuss words in the film. He said, "Haan, maine yeh word use kiya. But kamaal ki baat yeh hai ki aapne yeh cheez dekhi, par jo word use kiya tha 'you are still a slave,' that was not a big gaali for you?"
Sequel details
'Kesari Chapter 2' is a sequel to 'Kesari'
Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Kesari, which portrayed the epic Battle of Saragarhi.
The first part of the film featured Kumar and Parineeti Chopra and chronicled the 1897 battle between 21 Sikh soldiers and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen.
The upcoming film, helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.