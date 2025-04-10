What's the story

The upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, starring Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and R Madhavan, has been given an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The news was shared on Wednesday, just before its April 18 release. The adult rating is likely due to the film's intense theme.

The movie has been cleared with a runtime of around 145 minutes and six seconds, roughly two hours and 25 minutes.