Sunny Deol supports Fawad Khan's return in 'Abir Gulaal'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has openly backed Fawad Khan's return to the Indian film industry with the upcoming movie Abir Gulaal, opposite Vaani Kapoor.
The support comes after the teaser of the romantic film was released and received massive criticism over Khan's casting.
Even as many political leaders demanded a ban on the movie, Deol remained positive, stating that actors work for everyone.
Twitter Post
Check out the teaser of 'Abir Gulaal'
The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and Fawad Khan. A Richer lens film @aricherlens_ . See you in the cinemas on 9th May! ❤️✨@aricherlens_@vivekbagrawal@AvantikaH_A@AartiSBagdi@saregamaglobal#rakeshsippy#aarjaypictures#indianstories… pic.twitter.com/RcWAa9WIGQ— Vaani Kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) April 1, 2025
Actor's perspective
Deol emphasized the global nature of the acting profession
Speaking with Hindustan Times, Deol said, "We are actors; we work for everyone all over the world. Even if somebody is watching or not, we are for everyone. So, aisi koi baat nahi hain (nothing like that)."
"The more the way the world has become, we should stay global and let there be more countries; that's the way it should be."
The actor also mentioned that he wouldn't go on the political side because things get messy there.
Controversy details
Controversy surrounding Khan's return to Indian cinema
Khan's return to Bollywood isn't without controversy, especially considering the unofficial ban on Pakistani artists, which was announced in 2016 after the Uri terror attack.
However, the Bombay High Court dismissed this ban in 2023.
Despite this legal backdrop, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra.
Film releases
Deol's latest film and Khan's upcoming project
Deol is enjoying the release of his much-anticipated action film Jaat.
Gopichand Malineni helms the film, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It stars Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regena, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, Swarupa Ghosh, etc., in key roles.
Meanwhile, Khan will return to Indian cinema with Aarti S Bagdi's Abir Gulaal, which will be released on May 9.