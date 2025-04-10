What's the story

The popular cooking-based comedy show, Laughter Chefs Season 2, which launched on January 25, has been making waves in the entertainment industry.

Hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by the renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show features 12 contestants, paired into six teams.

These pairs not only showcase their culinary skills but also add a unique twist of humor to each episode.

Among them, one contestant is said to be the highest-paid, earning a significant amount per episode.