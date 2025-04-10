Who is the highest-paid star on 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2?
What's the story
The popular cooking-based comedy show, Laughter Chefs Season 2, which launched on January 25, has been making waves in the entertainment industry.
Hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by the renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show features 12 contestants, paired into six teams.
These pairs not only showcase their culinary skills but also add a unique twist of humor to each episode.
Among them, one contestant is said to be the highest-paid, earning a significant amount per episode.
Earnings
Krushna Abhishek leads the pack in earnings
Among the star-studded lineup this season are Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik & Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah & Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma & Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra.
There was much speculation about who'd be the highest-paid contestant this season, with names like Dilaik, Yadav, and Lokhande thrown around.
But, turns out Abhishek tops the list, charging a hefty ₹6 lakh per episode, bringing his weekly earnings to ₹12 lakh.
Broadcast details
'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 airs on Colors and JioHotstar
Last season, too, Abhishek was a leading earner, with Singh beating him by a small margin.
The show, blending cooking and comedy, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30pm on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
With its one-of-a-kind format and celebrity-packed cast, Laughter Chefs Season 2 remains a favorite among viewers across the country.
Recently, Season 1 regular Sharma replaced Mannara Chopra, while Kundrra stepped in for Abdu Rozik.
Now, reports indicate that Ali Goni will also make his return.