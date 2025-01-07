Make JioCinema subtitles work for you with these quick fixes
Tweaking subtitle settings can make a world of difference for many viewers, especially when enjoying content in foreign languages.
JioCinema, while boasting a vast library, falls a bit short when it comes to adjusting subtitles directly within its Android app.
This article provides a walkthrough of the available steps to change subtitle settings and recommends an alternative method for further customization.
Content preferences
Changing content and audio language
On your Android's JioCinema, go to "More" in the profile section. Click "Preferences" to choose content languages such as Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.
To switch the audio language of a video, play the video, go to player controls by clicking on the settings icon, select "Audio" or "Language", and then choose English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu as your desired audio language.
Subtitle customization
Utilizing browser extensions for enhanced customization
If you want more control over how subtitles look, including size, a browser extension is the way to go.
First, install Enhanced-JioCinema from the Chrome or Edge store. Then, click on the extension icon in your toolbar.
A user interface will appear, allowing you to adjust subtitle size to your preference.
This enhances JioCinema on Android experience even if the app doesn't provide the feature.