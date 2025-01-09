'Bigg Boss 18' finale: Date, streaming details, prize money, more
What's the story
The grand finale of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 18 is just days away, scheduled for January 19.
Premiered on October 6 last year with 19 contestants, the show has become one of India's most-watched television series in 2024.
Hosted by Salman Khan, the season has been a rollercoaster of friendships, conflicts, and drama.
Here's everything you need to know about the much-anticipated finale.
Streaming details
'Bigg Boss 18' winner to receive ₹50L prize money
The winner of Bigg Boss 18 will take home a whopping ₹50 lakh, the same prize money as last season's winner Munawar Faruqui.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 will be streamed on JioCinema on Sunday (January 19).
The show airs Monday to Friday at 10:00pm and on weekends at 9:30pm.
Meanwhile, nine contestants remain in the house, including Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Shrutika Arjun, and Chahat Pandey.
Probable finalists
These contestants are likely to reach the finale
Going by viewers' speculation and buzz, the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 18 may be Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and either Avinash Mishra or Dalal.
In a recent task titled Ghayal Parinda, the contestants had to collect the maximum number of eggs. Both Darang and Dsena managed to collect seven eggs each, making them strong contenders for the finale ticket.