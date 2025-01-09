What's the story

The grand finale of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 18 is just days away, scheduled for January 19.

Premiered on October 6 last year with 19 contestants, the show has become one of India's most-watched television series in 2024.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the season has been a rollercoaster of friendships, conflicts, and drama.

Here's everything you need to know about the much-anticipated finale.