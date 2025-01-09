What's the story

Netflix's globally acclaimed series Wednesday will return with its second season in late 2025.

The show, which first premiered in 2022, stars Jenna Ortega as the eponymous character, Wednesday Addams. In this upcoming season, Ortega not only reprises her role but also steps into a producer role.

The new season was partly filmed in Ireland and will continue to feature familiar settings like Nevermore Academy and Willow Hill.