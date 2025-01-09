'Wednesday' S02: Release date, plot, cast of hit Netflix series
What's the story
Netflix's globally acclaimed series Wednesday will return with its second season in late 2025.
The show, which first premiered in 2022, stars Jenna Ortega as the eponymous character, Wednesday Addams. In this upcoming season, Ortega not only reprises her role but also steps into a producer role.
The new season was partly filmed in Ireland and will continue to feature familiar settings like Nevermore Academy and Willow Hill.
Casting news
'Wednesday' S02: Cast details and new additions
The next season of Wednesday will bring back Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzman as Gomez.
The new faces joining the cast are Steve Buscemi (the new principal), Thandiwe Newton (Dr. Fairburn), Billie Piper (Capri, a new music teacher), Christopher Lloyd (not yet confirmed), Haley Joel Osment (not yet confirmed), Heather Matarazzo (Joanna), Lady Gaga, and Joanna Lumley.
Lumley will be seen as Grandma Addams.
Storyline
'Wednesday' S02: Plot and horror elements
The plot of Wednesday Season 2 is still mostly under wraps. However, we know that the narrative will explore Wednesday's character further and provide more scares and mysteries to solve.
The showrunners are excited to explore the "kooky, spooky world of Nevermore."
Ortega hinted at a darker tone in line with the franchise's horror roots. She said in an interview with Vanity Fair, "I think the feel that we're going for is a little bit more horror-inspired."
Show evolution
'Wednesday' S02: Tim Burton returns
Reportedly, the second season of Wednesday is taking a more cinematic route to amplify its unique gothic aesthetic. This change is likely to enable ambitious storytelling that pays homage to the original Addams Family series and classic horror cinema.
Series creator Tim Burton has also returned to direct four out of the eight episodes in the sophomore season. He is sharing directing duties with Paco Cabezas (The Umbrella Academy).