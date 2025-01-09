Veteran journalist-filmmaker Pritish Nandy dies at 73
What's the story
Pritish Nandy, a celebrated journalist, poet, and filmmaker, died in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 73 years old. According to reports, he died of cardiac arrest. His last rites were performed later in the evening.
Nandy was also known for his political career as a former Rajya Sabha member of Shiv Sena and his work for animal rights.
Condolences shared
Tributes poured in for Nandy from various quarters
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, a close friend of Nandy, took to social media to express his sorrow. He called Nandy an "amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist!"
Kher also remembered their days in Mumbai and praised Nandy's fearlessness.
Journalist Sheela Bhatt also paid him tribute, noting his contribution to magazine journalism in early 80s was huge.
Cultural contributions
Nandy's legacy in Indian cinema and literature
Nandy's company, Pritish Nandy Communications, has produced iconic films like Sur, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects.
He was also a prolific poet who wrote around 40 books of poetry in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi to English.
In 1977 at 26, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian literature.
Personal life
Nandy's family and television career
Nandy is survived by his wife Rina, his daughters Rangita Pritish-Nandy and Ishita Pritish-Nandy, and son Kushan Nandy.
Apart from his cinematic and literary contributions, he also hosted The Pritish Nandy Show on Doordarshan in the 1990s.
His multifaceted career has left an indelible mark on Indian culture and society.