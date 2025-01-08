What's the story

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to return as the host of the Golden Globe Awards in 2026, following a successful performance at the recent ceremony.

Reports suggest she may also be back in 2027 under a three-year deal signed last year.

Famous for her brutally honest comedy, Glaser's monologue at the ceremony was filled with witty jabs at Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez, and the controversial music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Here's a look at her impressive journey and career.