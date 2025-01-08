From MTV to Golden Globe host: Charting Nikki Glaser's journey
What's the story
Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to return as the host of the Golden Globe Awards in 2026, following a successful performance at the recent ceremony.
Reports suggest she may also be back in 2027 under a three-year deal signed last year.
Famous for her brutally honest comedy, Glaser's monologue at the ceremony was filled with witty jabs at Ben Affleck, Selena Gomez, and the controversial music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Here's a look at her impressive journey and career.
Career progression
Glaser's journey: From comedy clubs to roasting legends
Having started her stand-up career in her late teens, Glaser has perfected her craft over two decades.
Known for her brutally honest yet endearing style, she's a popular choice for celebrity roasts.
She has shared the stage with comedy greats like Rob Lowe and Bruce Willis, always managing to set herself apart with a fearless and humorous approach.
She's hosted her own programs, including Nikki & Sara Live on MTV and Not Safe with Nikki Glaser on Comedy Central.
Cultural impact
Glaser's cultural crossover moment with NFL fans
Glaser made headlines for her performance at the Roast of Tom Brady in 2024, winning over National Football League (NFL) fans. It was more than just a comedy act; it was a cultural crossover moment that fused sports and entertainment.
Her ability to humorously comment on the game and its players without alienating fans—is what sets her apart.
One of her notable jokes about Brady's retirement struggles was, "It's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend."
Pop culture phenomenon
Glaser: A relatable star in pop culture
Beyond her comedy career, Glaser is also a pop culture icon. She's famously obsessed with Taylor Swift. Interesting fact: she attended the Eras Tour a staggering 22 times!
She frequently shares relatable anecdotes about how to navigate life in your 40s.
Her humor resonates with audiences because it's rooted in reality; she candidly discusses insecurities, awkward moments, and even fears of losing relevance as she ages.