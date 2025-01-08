Piers Morgan leaves Murdoch's firm, takes over his 'Uncensored' show
Renowned British broadcaster Piers Morgan has officially parted ways with Rupert Murdoch's media empire, taking his show Piers Morgan Uncensored with him.
After a successful three-year deal, the show will now be managed by Morgan's own company, Wake Up Productions.
The show, which switched to YouTube-only earlier this year, plans to expand in the US first and then go global to grow its brand.
Morgan's 4-year revenue-sharing deal with News Corp
Morgan has gained control of Uncensored via his production company in exchange for a four-year revenue-sharing deal with News Corp.
The broadcaster already has 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and has collaborated with Red Seat Ventures—a sales agency famous for working with commentator Tucker Carlson—to increase the channel's ad revenue.
Although Piers Morgan Uncensored failed to launch as part of Murdoch's TalkTV venture in 2021, News UK will still hold a stake in it until 2029.
Morgan said he was excited about the acquisition, adding, "Owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a stand-alone business, editorially and commercially."
He also noted YouTube's increasing dominance as a media platform and Uncensored's rapid growth on it.
Wake Up Productions has roped in US-based sales and marketing company Red Seat Ventures to boost sponsorship and other related revenues for Uncensored.