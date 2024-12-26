Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring stars like Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has hit Netflix this Friday. Despite a box office clash with Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again', this horror-comedy emerged victorious.

What's the story The third installment of the horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Kartik Aaryan, is all set for its digital debut. The film, which hit theaters on Diwali (November 1), was a box-office success. On Thursday, Netflix revealed that the film will be out on the streamer on Friday (December 27). It's directed by Anees Bazmee.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast and box office clash

The film also features Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it became a success at the box office. Released alongside Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Singham Again, the horror comedy was able to outshine it at the box office.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise expansion

Despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's success, director Bazmee has said he isn't rushing into another sequel. He recently told Zoom, "Everyone wants me to move to [the next] Bhool Bhulaiyaa as soon as possible. But I am in no hurry to oblige... If I am going to move to the next Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, I need a good reason to do so." "And that incentive would come only from a solid script."