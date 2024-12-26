Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and his girlfriend had a close call with danger when a casual swim in Goa turned into a near-drowning experience due to a strong underwater current.

The couple was saved by an IPS officer and his IRS officer wife.

The incident has profoundly impacted Allahbadia, altering his perspective on life and making him feel more grateful.

Goa: Ranveer Allahbadia, girlfriend saved from drowning by IPS officer

By Isha Sharma 12:11 pm Dec 26, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber and podcaster better known as BeerBiceps, and his girlfriend were recently rescued from a near-drowning incident in Goa. The couple was swimming when they were caught in an underwater current. An IPS officer and his IRS officer wife, who were nearby, noticed their struggle and promptly rescued them.

Incident details

Allahbadia shared the harrowing experience on Instagram

Sharing the terrifying ordeal on Instagram, Allahbadia said a casual swim soon turned into a life-threatening situation. "We're perfectly fine and well now. But yesterday at 6:00pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation," he wrote in his post. "A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us."

Rescue operation

'I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away...'

The YouTuber detailed how he fought the current for some 10 minutes before losing consciousness. "There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help," he wrote. He thanked the IPS officer and his IRS officer wife who saved them, saying this experience left him "blank" and grateful.

Life reflection

Allahbadia's changed perspective post near-drowning incident

Allahbadia, who has been swimming in the open ocean since childhood, said this December 24 incident has changed his outlook toward life. "Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective toward living," he wrote. "I guess 2025 is going to be more blessed than ever. We lived for a reason!"