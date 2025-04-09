'Kannappa' release delayed, now hitting theaters on June 27
What's the story
Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu has officially announced the new release date for his upcoming fantasy drama, Kannappa.
The film, which was initially slated for an April 25 release, will now hit theaters on June 27.
Manchu announced the same on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.
The film was delayed due to pending work on the film's visual effects.
Meeting
Manchu and crew met up with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Earlier on Wednesday morning, Manchu, actor-producer Mohan Babu, producer-choreographer Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The team showed him a glimpse of the film's making.
Manchu later claimed that the CM was deeply connected with the essence and spiritual core of the story, viewing Kannappa as a cultural resurrection.
Announcement
Manchu shared the film's new poster on social media
Manchu took to social media later to announce the new release date.
"Met one of my favorite Hero, Sri. @myogiadityanath ji. He was gracious to launch the date announcement poster of #Kannappa. Gifted him a painting of Ramesh Gorijala. Such a Humble and powerful aura he has. Kannappa on June 27th," read his post.
The film is produced under the banner of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment.
Twitter Post
Film details
'Kannappa' is a 'saga of faith and sacrifice'
Described as a "saga of faith and sacrifice," Kannappa is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Babu.
The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, and Devaraj in pivotal supporting roles.
Notably, this film marks the reunion of Kumar and Aggarwal after 12 years; they were last seen together in a 2013 film, Section 26.