Akshay Kumar transforms into a Kathakali dancer for 'Kesari 2'
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed his transformative look for the upcoming film Kesari 2. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture of himself dressed as a Kathakali dancer, a traditional artform of Kerala.
In the film, he plays lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought for justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
"This is not a costume. It's a symbol of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation," he wrote in the post.
Kumar's character fought with the law, not weapons
Kumar's transformation into Nair for Kesari 2 is nothing short of powerful. The detailed makeup and traditional clothes detail the intensity and depth of his transformation.
In his Instagram post, he said that Nair didn't fight with weapons but with the law and "fire in his soul."
"This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks," he added.
'Kesari 2' trailer promises a powerful narrative
The trailer for Kesari 2, dropped on April 3, promised a powerful and compelling narrative filled with historical importance and emotional intensity.
It highlighted Nair's fearless fight against the British Empire against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film also stars Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill and R Madhavan as Neville McKinley. The film will hit theaters on April 18.
'Kesari 2' trailer
