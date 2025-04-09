What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed his transformative look for the upcoming film Kesari 2. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture of himself dressed as a Kathakali dancer, a traditional artform of Kerala.

In the film, he plays lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought for justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"This is not a costume. It's a symbol of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation," he wrote in the post.