Jr NTR to begin Prashanth Neel's film from April 22
What's the story
Telugu cinema's most-anticipated action drama, tentatively titled NTR-Neel, will witness actor Jr. NTR's entry into its "most explosive phase."
The announcement was made by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
The post on X (formerly Twitter) read, "#NTRNeel is entering its most explosive phase. Man of Masses @Tarak9999 steps into the destructive soil from April 22nd."
Production update
'NTR-Neel' filming commenced in February, and title speculation continues
The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, started filming in February, with the former shooting a fiery scene with extras.
NTR shared a glimpse of the shoot's first day on his social media. The team also shared a photo, with Neel standing on a vehicle and extras lined behind a police barricade.
Meanwhile, the title of the film is still unconfirmed, with "Dragon" being speculated.
Release details
'NTR-Neel' release date
The collaboration between NTR and Neel was announced on the actor's birthday in 2022. However, the film went on floors only in 2025, after a long delay.
While a release date is still awaited, the film is expected to be released in 2026.
The team had initially announced a January 9 release for next year, but it remains unclear if they will meet the deadline.
Bollywood venture
NTR's Bollywood debut 'War 2' set for August release
Meanwhile, NTR is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan.
The Hindi action flick is slated for release on August 14.
This movie will be a huge milestone in the actor's career as it will mark his entry in the Hindi film industry.