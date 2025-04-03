What's the story

On Indian reality TV, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. It tempts celebrities to exchange their luxurious lifestyle for a few weeks inside the Bigg Boss house.

But sometimes, the temptation is costly.

During Season 4, Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson became the highest-paid contestant in the show's history by charging a whopping ₹2.5 crore for just three days on the show.

Anderson appeared on Salman Khan's show in 2010, the superstar's first hosting stint.