'Bigg Boss's costliest contestant charged ₹2.5 crore for 3 days
What's the story
On Indian reality TV, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. It tempts celebrities to exchange their luxurious lifestyle for a few weeks inside the Bigg Boss house.
But sometimes, the temptation is costly.
During Season 4, Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson became the highest-paid contestant in the show's history by charging a whopping ₹2.5 crore for just three days on the show.
Anderson appeared on Salman Khan's show in 2010, the superstar's first hosting stint.
Anderson's journey
'Baywatch' star's brief stay boosted TRPs, left a lasting impact
Despite her brief three-day stay in the Bigg Boss house, Anderson made a lasting impression.
The Baywatch star embraced the experience with a mix of curiosity and detachment—she openly admitted to having little knowledge about the show or its contestants.
Still, she participated in tasks, bonded with housemates, and even tried her hand at Bollywood-style dancing.
Her presence brought a surge in TRP ratings, making her stint one of the most talked-about celebrity appearances in the show's history.
Career highlights
Anderson's illustrious career and recent ventures
Anderson's career took off when she appeared as Playboy's Playmate of the Month in February 1990. She became a global sensation with her role as C.J. Parker on the action drama series Baywatch.
Over the years, she has appeared in several shows and films, including Barb Wire, Naked Souls, and The Nanny.
Her most recent project, The Last Showgirl, earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination. Up next, she will star in The Naked Gun.
Fee structure
Other contestants with hefty fees on 'Bigg Boss'
Notably, Anderson isn't the only contestant who has commanded a hefty fee on Bigg Boss.
Other participants who reportedly charged a pretty penny for their presence include Rimi Sen (₹2 crore), The Great Khali (₹50L per week), Karanvir Bohra (₹20L per week), Sidharth Shukla (₹9L per episode), Vivian Dsena (₹5L per week), and Hina Khan (₹2L per episode).
After an eventful 18th season, fans are eagerly awaiting Bigg Boss 19. Stay tuned to NewsBytes for all the latest updates.