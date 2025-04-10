Bhattacharya takes sly dig at SRK getting all the credit
What's the story
The acclaimed playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently spoke about his work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
The two have delivered several hits, including Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, Baadshah O Baadshah, and Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai, among others.
But in a recent interview with ANI, Bhattacharya humorously noted how audiences often credit Khan entirely for the songs, leaving little recognition for others involved in the process.
Collaboration dynamics
Bhattacharya's 'awkward' relationship with Khan
Bhattacharya opened up about his "awkward" equation with Khan and shared, "We're like twins, I mean, it seems that way with the voice."
"People say, 'Shah Rukh sang this song, Shah Rukh wrote it, composed it, directed the film, even did the cinematography.' Everything is Shah Rukh. What can I do? When people call it Shah Rukh's song, I just think—oh right, it's not mine. Sab kuch woh hi hai, toh bhai main kya karun?"
Interview insights
'Chalte Chalte' film average hi thi, gaane hit the...'
The conversation then shifted to the songs of the film Chalte Chalte, especially Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, where the singer's voice perfectly matched the actor's expressions.
Reflecting on this, he remarked, 'Chalte Chalte film average hi thi, gaane hit the, sirf gaane hi hit the, par ab kya kar sakte hain (The film Chalte Chalte was average, the songs were hits, only the songs were hits, but what can we do now)."
Remix
Jai Bhattacharya questioned actor-first culture after remix frenzy
A few months ago, when Dua Lipa performed a viral remix of Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo in Mumbai, fans flooded social media with Khan tributes, ignoring singer Bhattacharya.
His son Jai Bhattacharya later called out the lack of credit, questioning why actors always get recognition.
Reacting to this, Bhattacharya said he doesn't care who Lipa is but insisted that people should know that he, Anu Malik, and Javed Akhtar created that iconic track.
About Bhattacharya
Bhattacharya's career and achievements
Bhattacharya is a famous Indian playback singer whose soulful voice and versatility have made him a household name. He has sung for several hit Bollywood numbers, as well as in other regional languages.
Over the years, Bhattacharya has been showered with several awards, including the Filmfare Awards and Zee Cine Awards.
His songs with Khan are among the most memorable ones in Indian cinema.