What's the story

The acclaimed playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently spoke about his work with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The two have delivered several hits, including Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, Baadshah O Baadshah, and Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai, among others.

But in a recent interview with ANI, Bhattacharya humorously noted how audiences often credit Khan entirely for the songs, leaving little recognition for others involved in the process.