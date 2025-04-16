Gene Hackman's wife researched flu symptoms before dying from hantavirus
What's the story
Days before her death, the late wife of Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa, was actively researching flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques online, The Associated Press reported.
An extensive investigation report released by authorities on Tuesday revealed that between February 8 and the morning of February 12, Arakawa was searching for information about various medical conditions, including COVID-19.
She died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease.
Online activity
Arakawa's online searches and communication prior to her death
Among Arakawa's online searches was whether COVID-19 may lead to dizziness or nosebleeds.
She wrote in an email to her massage therapist that Hackman had cold-like symptoms on February 11, but a COVID-19 test was negative.
She further mentioned that she needed to reschedule her appointment for February 12 "out of an abundance of caution."
Her search history revealed a query for concierge medical service in Santa Fe on the morning of February 12.
Investigation findings
Investigation report details found at the Hackman residence
The investigation report described the scene at the Hackman home in Santa Fe, where the couple's bodies were found on February 26.
There was no evidence of forced entry, and investigators found nothing out of the ordinary.
The report did note the presence of paper grocery bags on the pantry floor, one of which held a copy of the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper dated February 11.
Property assessment
Environmental assessment revealed rodent presence on the property
An environmental assessment by the New Mexico Department of Health found rodent feces in some outdoor buildings and live traps on the property.
However, there was no proof of rodent activity inside the home itself.
The evaluation also found that one of the couple's three dogs had died due to dehydration and starvation, while two others were found alive.
Records release
Release of investigation records and privacy concerns
Following a recent court order, images, hours of footage, and other documents related to the investigation were made public.
The records had earlier been withheld from release by a temporary court order due to privacy concerns raised by the Hackman estate and family members.
An attorney for the estate claimed the couple had gone to great lengths to stay out of the public light during their lifetimes, and that this right should be respected even after death.