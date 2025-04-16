Man admits threatening Salman Khan just to get more followers
What's the story
The ongoing death threat case of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken a shocking turn. The accused allegedly sent the threat to get more followers on social media, according to the Times of India.
The "mentally disturbed" man, now identified as Mayank Pandya, confessed to this motive during interrogation.
Pandya, a 26-year-old from Gujarat, was inspired by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and had sent a death threat to Khan via the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline.
Motive
The accused searched up helpline number on Google
Pandya admitted to police that his goal was to gain more Instagram followers. He was inspired by the kind of threats Khan usually gets from Bishnoi's gang.
To carry out his plan, he searched the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline number on Google and sent the death threat message there.
This resulted in increased security outside Khan's home at Galaxy Apartments and immediate action from authorities.
Confession
The accused's confession and mental health history revealed
Confirming the threat message was linked back to Pandya's personal phone, Dattatray Kamble, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), said the accused resides in Vadodara, Gujarat, where he helps his parents run a juice stall.
With a history of mental health concerns, he has been undergoing treatment since 2014.
His mental health issues reportedly stemmed from when he saw his grandfather accidentally die by electrocution in 2014.
Impact
Family unaware of the threat message
Reportedly, Pandya's family had no idea about the message he sent until the cops showed up at their residence.
The Mumbai Police confirmed the incident, stating that an FIR was filed against an unknown person, and investigation later revealed Pandya as the sender.
The statement read, "Worli Traffic Control Room's WhatsApp number received a threat message for Khan wherein it was threatened that the actor would be killed at his home and an explosion would be executed in his vehicle."