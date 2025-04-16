What's the story

The ongoing death threat case of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken a shocking turn. The accused allegedly sent the threat to get more followers on social media, according to the Times of India.

The "mentally disturbed" man, now identified as Mayank Pandya, confessed to this motive during interrogation.

Pandya, a 26-year-old from Gujarat, was inspired by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and had sent a death threat to Khan via the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline.