What's the story

Jeet Adani (27), the youngest son of Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani, will marry Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, on February 7.

The news was confirmed by the billionaire himself when he visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 21.

He promised the wedding would be a simple and traditional one, saying "We are like common people. Jeet came here to take Ma Ganga's blessings."