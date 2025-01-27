Adani's son Jeet to marry Diva Shah on February 7
What's the story
Jeet Adani (27), the youngest son of Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani, will marry Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, on February 7.
The news was confirmed by the billionaire himself when he visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 21.
He promised the wedding would be a simple and traditional one, saying "We are like common people. Jeet came here to take Ma Ganga's blessings."
Event details
Wedding to be held in Ahmedabad with pre-wedding festivities
The wedding ceremony will be held in Ahmedabad, with pre-wedding festivities starting from February 5.
The couple has been engaged since March 2023.
Despite rumors of a celebrity-studded guest list with names like Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates, Gautam dismissed these speculations saying Jeet's wedding will not be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities."
Reports suggest the guest list may not exceed 300.
Groom's profile
Jeet Adani: A look at the groom-to-be's profile
Adani currently serves as the Director at Adani Airports, a flagship company of the Adani Group that operates six Indian airports.
He joined the group in 2019 and worked in strategic finance, capital markets, risk and governance policy.
An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Adani is also training to become a pilot.
Bride's background
Diva Shah: A glimpse into the bride-to-be's background
As mentioned earlier, Shah, the bride-to-be, is the daughter of famous diamond trader Jaimin.
The family is known for their strong presence in the business world but usually stays away from the limelight.
The upcoming nuptials will be another big occasion in both families' lives, after Adani's elder brother Karan Adani's marriage to Paridhi Adani.