He also pledged to visit families affected by recent tragedies in Gujarat, such as the Rajkot fire, Vadodara boat capsize, and Morbi bridge collapse.

Rahul Gandhi's 'likh ke lelo' dare to BJP in Gujarat

By Chanshimla Varah 05:37 pm Jul 06, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Rahul Gandhi, who has been making back-and-forth trips across different states since becoming Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the Congress will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat like it did in Ayodhya. Drawing on the Congress party's recent win in Ayodhya, he stated, "Together we are going to defeat them in Gujarat. We will defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat just like we defeated them in Ayodhya."

Gandhi criticizes BJP's policies in Ayodhya

"To clean up the area in Ayodhya to construct the Ram Temple, a lot of land was taken from the people and till date the Narendra Modi government has not compensated them," he said. He also claimed that the farmers in Ayodhya lost their land when the airport was built, adding that locals were upset about not being invited to the temple inauguration.

Gandhi alleges BJP vandalism and threats in Gujarat

Gandhi's visit to Gujarat comes days after BJP and Congress workers clashed outside the Congress office in Ahmedabad following a protest by the BJP's youth wing against his remarks on Hindus in Parliament. "Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.

Gandhi to visit families affected by recent tragedies in Gujarat

During his speech, Gandhi also addressed recent tragedies in Gujarat and announced plans to visit the families affected by incidents such as the Rajkot game zone fire, Vadodara boat capsize, and Morbi bridge collapse. Before visiting Gujarat, he visited Hathras on Friday to meet families affected by the tragic stampede at a religious event on July 2. Over 121 people were killed in the stampede that happened during a satsang conducted by self-proclaimed godman Narayan Sakar Hari, aka Bhole Baba.