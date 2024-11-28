Summarize Simplifying... In short Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law, a social media influencer, has responded to criticism over her relationship with the Rai Bachchan family.

Shrima Rai has responded to the trolls

Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law responds to backlash over Shweta Bachchan's gift

Nov 28, 2024

What's the story Shrima Rai, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law, recently came under fire online for posting a picture of flowers sent by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda on her birthday. The photo stirred controversy amid divorce rumors between Rai Bachchan and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan. Rai deleted the picture from her Instagram Stories and released a statement addressing the issue, in light of the backlash on Thursday.

Statement issued

Rai clarified her stance on social media

In her statement, Rai clarified that she has never depended on her famous family members to grow her brand as a social media influencer. She said, "Facts: My birthday was November 21, and as usual flowers were sent. I thank everyone with a shout-out." "Before I became a blogger/content creator, I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years...Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging." "I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone's name (sic)," she added.

Clarification continued

'I find it in poor taste of anyone to try...'

Further, she added, "I am clarifying things because these are facts." "I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman, I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down." "For this, my husband, mother-in-law, and parents can vouch for that. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved."

Cryptic response

When Rai responded strongly to a question about Rai Bachchan

The speculation began when a Reddit user posted screenshots of Rai's reply to a social media user who questioned why Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were absent from her feed. Rai responded by saying, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us." This led to rumors suggesting that Rai Bachchan wasn't liked by either of her sisters-in-law.

Personal life

Rai is married to Rai Bachchan's brother Aditya

Rai is married to Rai Bachchan's brother Aditya Rai. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this year. A frequent sharer of photos with her mother-in-law Brindya Rai on social media, Rai shares a close bond with her husband's family. Despite the recent controversy, she continues to actively engage with her online community as a content creator and influencer.