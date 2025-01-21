Gautam Adani, Sudha Murthy attend Maha Kumbh 2025
What's the story
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has drawn big names such as Gautam Adani and Sudha Murthy.
Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, will be taking part in spiritual activities on Tuesday. He will visit the ISKCON camp and offer prayers at Lord Hanuman's statue in Bandhwa.
The Adani Group has collaborated with ISKCON and Gita Press to serve daily meals to one lakh devotees during the event.
Philanthropic efforts
Adani Group's contributions to Maha Kumbh Mela
Besides spiritual work, Adani will also work at the community kitchen ("Bhandara") area where free meals are served to pilgrims.
The group has eased mobility for devotees by providing battery-operated vehicles and golf carts for the elderly, the differently-abled, and children.
Separately, Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murthy arrived on Monday for a three-day visit. She said she was excited to attend the event: "I am very excited because this is 'Teerthraj.' It (Maha Kumbh) came after 144 years."
Massive turnout
Maha Kumbh Mela attracts millions of devotees
The Maha Kumbh Mela started on January 13 and has already witnessed over 87.9 million devotees take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam by January 20.
The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates over 45 crore devotees to attend, including 15 lakh foreign tourists.
This attendance beats major global events like Brazil's Rio Carnival and Germany's Oktoberfest, underlining the religious importance and global appeal of this event.
Infrastructure upgrade
Extensive infrastructure developed for Maha Kumbh Mela
To host the humongous crowd, Prayagraj has been equipped with massive infrastructure. New flyovers, bus stations, temporary ghats, and a tent city with luxury tents and simpler setups have been set up.
Security has been beefed up with over 37,000 policemen and AI-based CCTV cameras.
Healthcare facilities have been improved with more hospital beds and air ambulance services.
The event will add ₹2 lakh crore to India's economy and increase Uttar Pradesh's GDP by over 1%.
Economic boost
Maha Kumbh Mela's economic impact and gender equality
The event's budget is around ₹6,382 crore with an expected revenue generation of ₹25,000 crore for the state. Religious tourism has skyrocketed owing to the Mela, aiding industries like hospitality and transportation.
With an expected footfall of 45 crore people in 45 days, Maha Kumbh 2025 showcases India's spiritual fervor and economic prowess.
The Maha Kumbh Mela also promotes gender equality with the participation of different "Akharas" including women's "Akharas", adding to its cultural significance.