What's the story

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has drawn big names such as Gautam Adani and Sudha Murthy.

Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, will be taking part in spiritual activities on Tuesday. He will visit the ISKCON camp and offer prayers at Lord Hanuman's statue in Bandhwa.

The Adani Group has collaborated with ISKCON and Gita Press to serve daily meals to one lakh devotees during the event.