At least 14 Maoists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district near the Odisha border.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA and Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG).

Among the killed was Jai Ram alias Chalpathy, a Maoist commander with ₹1 crore bounty on his head.