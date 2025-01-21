What's the story

A Kolkata sessions court has sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had advocated for the death penalty, a stance supported by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

However, the court applied the Supreme Court's "rarest of rare" doctrine from Bachan Singh v. State of Punjab (1980), which reserves capital punishment for cases with no possibility of reform.