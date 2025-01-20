Rajoana mercy plea: SC sets March 18 deadline for Centre
What's the story
The Supreme Court has given the Centre time till March 18 to decide on the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.
The three-judge bench, headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Vishwanath, warned that if no decision is taken till then, they'll hear the case on its merits.
Legal arguments
Rajoana's counsel argues for release after 29-year imprisonment
Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi argued for Rajoana's release, highlighting his 29-year imprisonment.
However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, emphasized the gravity of Rajoana's crime saying, "It's a murder of a sitting CM."
The Supreme Court had earlier ordered that Rajoana's mercy petition be placed before the President within two weeks. But this order was stayed on Mehta's request.
Case background
Rajoana's death sentence and pending mercy petition
Rajoana was awarded the death penalty in 2007 for his role in a 1995 blast which killed Beant Singh and 16 others. His mercy petition has been pending for over 12 years.
The Supreme Court had earlier expressed displeasure over the Centre's absence in the case, while the Punjab government said it had no role and a notice was issued to it only because the petitioner was in a jail in Punjab.
Sentence review
Supreme Court's stance on commuting Rajoana's death sentence
On May 3, 2023, the Supreme Court refused to commute Rajoana's death sentence to life imprisonment but directed the Centre to decide on his mercy plea when necessary.
In September 2024, owing to delays in deciding his March 2012 mercy petition, the court agreed to re-examine commuting his death penalty.
The final decision now awaits the Centre's response by March 18 or will be taken up by the Supreme Court based on case merits.