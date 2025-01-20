What's the story

The Supreme Court has given the Centre time till March 18 to decide on the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Vishwanath, warned that if no decision is taken till then, they'll hear the case on its merits.