RG Kar rape-murder: Mamata 'not satisfied' with life imprisonment verdict
What's the story
A Kolkata court on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The crime, which took place on August 9, 2024, had triggered nationwide protests.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not satisfied with the verdict and said "I am not satisfied."
She also criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking over the case from Kolkata Police.
Investigation critique
Banerjee questions CBI's handling of the case
Banerjee alleged if the case was with locals, a death penalty could have been ensured.
She questioned CBI's investigation, saying "All of us had demanded a death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death."
"The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence," she added.
Compensation declined
Court orders compensation, victim's family seeks justice
The Sealdah court also directed the state to pay the victim's family ₹17 lakh as compensation. However, the victim's parents refused compensation, wanting justice instead.
Judge Anirban Das clarified that the crime didn't fall under the "rarest of the rare," hence the death sentence wasn't applicable.
Roy was convicted under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Verdict fallout
Roy maintains innocence, security heightened at court
During sentencing, Roy had maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed and coerced into signing documents.
Security was heightened at Sealdah court during sentencing as the case had outraged the public.
The incident had earlier incited violent protests at RG Kar Hospital during a rally organized by women and activists.
The victim's body was discovered in a seminar hall at the hospital.