What's the story

A Kolkata court on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The crime, which took place on August 9, 2024, had triggered nationwide protests.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not satisfied with the verdict and said "I am not satisfied."

She also criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking over the case from Kolkata Police.