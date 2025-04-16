What's the story

The highly anticipated Allu Arjun film directed by Atlee has been making waves ever since it was announced.

Initially, there were rumors of Samantha Ruth Prabhu being part of the film. However, recent reports from 123Telugu indicate she won't be the lead but will play a powerful role instead.

Now, the makers are reportedly in talks with Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Shraddha Kapoor for the female lead role.