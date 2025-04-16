Janhvi, Disha, or Shraddha: Who will star opposite Allu Arjun?
What's the story
The highly anticipated Allu Arjun film directed by Atlee has been making waves ever since it was announced.
Initially, there were rumors of Samantha Ruth Prabhu being part of the film. However, recent reports from 123Telugu indicate she won't be the lead but will play a powerful role instead.
Now, the makers are reportedly in talks with Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Shraddha Kapoor for the female lead role.
Casting details
Who is leading the race?
Going by reports, the Dhadak actor is ahead in the race to bag one of the principal leads in the movie.
Meanwhile, director Atlee is likely to sign either Patani or Kapoor for another major role.
A popular male Bollywood actor is also expected to play the antagonist in this high-budget reincarnation drama.
The film is being produced under the Sun Pictures banner and has music by Sai Abhyankkar.
Film expectations
Arjun's collaboration with Atlee: A visual spectacle
Arjun's collaboration with director Atlee is sending waves of excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.
The film, tentatively titled AA22 X A6, is bound to be a visual spectacle, demanding next-level VFX and graphics.
Top Hollywood studios are working behind the scenes on this project.
The casting choices for this film are closely watched, with confirmed details to roll out soon.