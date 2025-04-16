What's the story

Bollywood star Ananya Panday has been named the first-ever brand ambassador for India by the French luxury fashion house Chanel.

The 26-year-old actor, who has won critical acclaim and commercial success through her work in Call Me Bae (2024), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), and Gehraiyaan (2022), was long rumored for the role by industry experts, reported Business of Fashion (BOF).

The move highlights India's rising significance in the global luxury sector.