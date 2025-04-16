Ananya Panday becomes Chanel's 1st-ever brand ambassador for India
What's the story
Bollywood star Ananya Panday has been named the first-ever brand ambassador for India by the French luxury fashion house Chanel.
The 26-year-old actor, who has won critical acclaim and commercial success through her work in Call Me Bae (2024), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), and Gehraiyaan (2022), was long rumored for the role by industry experts, reported Business of Fashion (BOF).
The move highlights India's rising significance in the global luxury sector.
Rising star
Panday's association with Chanel has been evident for some time
Panday's connection with Chanel has long been apparent. Her frequent appearances in the brand (Chanel's Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, events like BoF's Mumbai dinner) have signaled a growing association.
She has also been styled in the brand for recent covers of Vogue India and Grazia India and regularly mentions the brand to her 25.9 million Instagram followers.
Brand expansion
'Panday's values resonate with Chanel, making her the perfect choice'
Having entered India in 2005, Chanel has maintained a steady presence in the country. The brand runs a fashion boutique in New Delhi, seven fragrance and beauty stores in major cities, three airport retail touchpoints, and launched e-commerce last year.
The brand told BoF, "Ananya characterizes a generation of evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities who navigate the world with their curiosities. Her values resonate with Chanel, making her the perfect choice to represent the house."
Brand perception
Panday's perception of Chanel and its future in India
Panday sees Chanel as personifying "the essence of personal liberation, empowering one to boldly embrace their individuality with timeless elegance."
Panday's popularity is ever growing in the digital space, and with this association, the luxury brand will be able to bolster its foothold in the Indian market and connect with a younger set of shoppers.
Annual luxury goods spending by Indian consumers will likely triple by 2030 to €25-30 billion, according to Bain & Company.
Brand ambassador
Move to bolster Panday's Bollywood impact, too
Though Panday isn't new to brand endorsements—she's the face of Swarovski and has previously fronted Jimmy Choo's India campaigns—she endorses an eclectic portfolio of brands such as Lakme, Beats, and Timex.
This deal is massive for Panday's footing in Bollywood, too, as she's the first actor of her generation to bag an ambassadorship with a heritage brand like Chanel.