Ponytail perfection: Unique styles to try at home
What's the story
Achieving a standout ponytail doesn't need a salon visit. With creativity and household items, you can create unique styles at home.
This article offers techniques using everyday objects to enhance your ponytail, suitable for any occasion.
These tips ensure your ponytail is not just another hairstyle.
Sock style
The sock bun ponytail
Transform an old sock into a tool for creating voluminous ponytails.
Cut off the toe section of the sock, and roll it into a doughnut shape.
Place your hair through the center, then wrap and tuck it around the sock until it's completely covered.
This method adds volume and creates an elegant look without any special equipment.
Pencil trick
Pencil twist ponytail
A simple pencil can do wonders in creating intricate twists in your ponytail.
Simply gather your hair into a low ponytail, and insert a pencil horizontally above the elastic band.
Twist sections of hair around the pencil, securing them with bobby pins if needed.
This technique adds texture and interest to an otherwise plain style.
Scarf wrap
Scarf-wrapped ponytail
Incorporate a colorful scarf for some added flair in your hairstyle.
Tie your hair into a high or low ponytail and then wrap the scarf around the base of the ponytail a few times before tying it off securely.
The scarf not only adds color but also helps keep flyaways in check while providing extra support.
Ribbon braid
Braided ribbon ponytail
Use ribbons to amp up braids within your ponytail for that wow factor.
Weave ribbons through sections of braided hair before tying it all up into one style.
Tie it with another ribbon at its base. This way you get elegance and playfulness at the same time.