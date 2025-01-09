'Pushpa 2' extended version delayed; fans to wait another week
What's the story
The makers of Allu Arjun's blockbuster film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, have announced a delay in the release of its extended cut, Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded.
The extended version, which was initially scheduled for a January 11 premiere, will now hit theaters on January 17.
The decision was communicated through an apology note shared on their X handle (formerly Twitter). It cited "technical delays in processing the content" as the reason for this postponement.
New footage
Extended cut to feature additional scenes from Japan
The extended cut of Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded will have an additional 20 minutes of footage.
This is expected to include a much-anticipated sequence set in Japan, which was teased in the trailer but not featured in the original film.
Fans are excited to see how these new scenes will elevate the storyline of this record-breaking movie.
Box office success
'Pushpa 2' surpassed 'Baahubali 2' to become highest-grossing Indian film
Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, has been a massive box office success. In less than a month of its release, the movie grossed over ₹1,800 crore globally.
The accomplishment made it the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, breaking the record previously held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Industry insights
Speculations about release date shift amid major Sankranti releases
While the official reason behind the delay in releasing Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded is technical issues, some industry experts have speculated otherwise.
They believe this shift in release date may have been influenced by the producers of other major Sankranti films. These include Ram Charan's Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj, and Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.
The extended version's release can deter the business of these new releases.