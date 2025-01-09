What's the story

The makers of Allu Arjun's blockbuster film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, have announced a delay in the release of its extended cut, Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded.

The extended version, which was initially scheduled for a January 11 premiere, will now hit theaters on January 17.

The decision was communicated through an apology note shared on their X handle (formerly Twitter). It cited "technical delays in processing the content" as the reason for this postponement.