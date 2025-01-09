Ahead of 'Emergency' release, Kangana calls Indira 'product of nepotism'
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut, known for her opinions on nepotism in Bollywood, has called former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a "product of nepotism."
The actor made the comments while promoting her upcoming film Emergency.
Despite her anti-nepotism stance, she promised that she has done justice to Gandhi's character with sincerity and sensitivity in the film.
The film will be released on January 17.
Artist's view
'Being an artist means not having any colored perception'
Ranaut clarified her stance to IANS, saying, "Clearly, Indira Gandhi was a product of nepotism."
"But what happens is when I meet certain people, like in our film industry, who I don't like or don't want to be like, still I will play a character with utmost sensibility because being an artist means not having any colored perception."
She also emphasized Gandhi's "privileges" as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's daughter and a three-time PM.
Film invitation
Ranaut invited Priyanka Gandhi to watch 'Emergency'
Ranaut also revealed that she had met Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament and invited her to watch Emergency.
"It's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality. And I have taken great care to portray Gandhi with great dignity," she said.
Cast ensemble
'Emergency' features an ensemble cast
Emergency stars Anupam Kher, the late Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.
The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of Indira during her tenure as the Prime Minister of India.
Ranaut has also vowed that she won't make another political film after Emergency due to the difficulties involved in production.