Summarize Simplifying... In short Scientists from the Defense Intelligence Agency found evidence supporting the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a lab, including a spike protein feature and a mysterious death of a Chinese military researcher.

However, these findings were excluded from the report shared with President Biden and Congress, sparking calls for transparency and further investigation into the virus's origins.

Despite this, a spokesperson for the Director of National Intelligence claimed all perspectives were fairly represented.

FBI is the only US agency to favor lab leak

COVID lab-leak: Biden kept in dark, spy chiefs 'silenced' FBI

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:33 am Dec 27, 202411:33 am

What's the story A recent report has revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was left out of a key briefing to United States President Joe Biden on the origins of COVID-19. The August 2021 briefing by the National Intelligence Council (NIC) did not include the FBI, even though it was the only US intelligence agency to determine that a lab leak was most likely how the virus started. Jason Bannan, a former senior scientist at the FBI, was surprised by this exclusion.

Theory exclusion

FBI's lab leak theory sidelined in COVID-19 origins briefing

The NIC's review, which included four intelligence agencies, concluded with "low confidence" that COVID-19 most likely originated from animal transmission. This conclusion was in line with a popular theory that the virus spread from a bat at a Wuhan wet market. However, three scientists from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)—John Hardham, Robert Cutlip, and Jean-Paul Chretien—found evidence supporting a lab leak theory.

Evidence found

DIA scientists find evidence supporting lab leak theory

The DIA scientists found multiple points supporting the lab leak theory. These included a spike protein feature facilitating human transmission akin to methods mentioned in a 2008 study by the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). A Chinese military researcher applied for a vaccine patent weeks after sequencing the virus in 2020 and died mysteriously. Evidence also indicated WIV researchers collaborated with US scientists on engineering viruses undetectable as man-made.

Evidence exclusion

Intelligence officials exclude lab leak evidence from report

Despite these findings, intelligence officials kept them out of the report shared with Biden. They also prevented researchers from sharing their analysis with Congress or the FBI. A source claimed that "the scientists who had the subject matter expertise were silenced," leaving Biden and other officials unaware of this evidence. Whistleblower Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy alleged federal grant documents outlining a "blueprint" for engineering viruses like SARS-CoV-2 were improperly classified.

Transparency calls

Calls for transparency and re-examination of suppressed findings

The suppressed findings have reignited calls for transparency and further investigation into COVID-19's origins. Bannan criticized this lack of transparency in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, saying, "What ended up on the intelligence community's cutting-room floor needs to be re-examined." However, a spokesperson for the Director of National Intelligence said that all perspectives within the intelligence community were fairly represented in the briefing.