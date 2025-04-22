Saif Ali Khan buys property in Qatar after stabbing incident
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has bought a luxury property at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island in Doha, Qatar.
Speaking at an event hosted by the Alfardan Group, Khan recently said he loved Qatar's safety, beauty, and proximity to India, adding it was an ideal destination for his family.
Khan visited the property during a work trip. And he was impressed with the perfect blend of privacy and luxury.
The news comes just three months after his stabbing incident.
Decision factors
'It's very safe, it feels very good to be there'
Khan detailed what made him purchase the property. He stressed how accessible and safe it is.
"Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it's not very far away and it's easily accessible," he said.
"And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it's very safe and it feels very good to be there."
Family plans
Khan plans to share the new property with his family
Khan also described the property as a home away from home, emphasizing its peaceful and secluded nature.
The actor disclosed that he's eager to take his new family, especially his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, to the property.
Khan's primary residence is a Bandra apartment he shares with wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons.
He also has ancestral property, Pataudi Palace, as well as properties in London and Gstaad.
Attack details
Khan's recent ordeal: Knife attack at Bandra residence
In January, Khan was attacked with a knife at his Bandra residence. The attacker reportedly entered the actor's home intending to rob him.
During the attack, Khan was left critically injured on the thoracic spine and other body parts.
He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged.
On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, which will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.