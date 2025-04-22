What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has bought a luxury property at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Alfardan Group, Khan recently said he loved Qatar's safety, beauty, and proximity to India, adding it was an ideal destination for his family.

Khan visited the property during a work trip. And he was impressed with the perfect blend of privacy and luxury.

The news comes just three months after his stabbing incident.