Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal welcomes baby girl with wife Jwala
What's the story
Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
Vishal took to social media to announce the same, just in time for the couple's fourth wedding anniversary.
"We are blessed with a BABY GIRL.. Aryan is an elder brother now... It's our 4th wedding anniversary today... On the same day, we welcome this gift from the Almighty...Need all your love and blessings...@Guttajwala," he wrote on Instagram.
Visuals shared
Vishal shared photos of his newborn daughter and son Aryan
Along with his announcement post, Vishal shared two photos. The first one features the actor and Gutta holding their newborn daughter's hand.
And the second one captures the actor's son, admiring his little sister at the hospital.
Aryan is Vishal's son from his first marriage to Rajini Nataraj.
After dating for nearly two years, Vishal and Gutta got married in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on April 22, 2021.
Personal life
Vishal's previous marriage and his professional commitments
In a previous interview with The Times of India, Vishal had opened up about his relationship with Gutta, saying, "We've known each other for a year or so now. We've made lots of common friends. So, we often spend time together with friends."
On the work front, Vishal was last seen in director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's film Lal Salaam and is working on Irandu Vaanam and Aaryan at different stages of production.