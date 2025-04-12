What's the story

Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija are facing potential legal action from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for not cooperating in the ongoing investigation in India's Got Latent controversy.

MCC had summoned Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Mukhija for questioning.

However, only Raina and Chanchlani turned up, while Allahbadia and Mukhija remained unresponsive.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell can now take legal action against the two, reported India TV.