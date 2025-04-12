'Latent' row: Ranveer-Apoorva may face legal action due to non-cooperation
What's the story
Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija are facing potential legal action from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for not cooperating in the ongoing investigation in India's Got Latent controversy.
MCC had summoned Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Mukhija for questioning.
However, only Raina and Chanchlani turned up, while Allahbadia and Mukhija remained unresponsive.
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell can now take legal action against the two, reported India TV.
Controversy details
'India's Got Latent' controversy escalated within days
The controversy was ignited after Allahbadia asked an offensive question to a contestant.
The question was: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"
Even as the panel including Mukhija and Chanchlani laughed, it triggered a massive online backlash and multiple FIRs against Allahbadia and the makers of the show.
Raina eventually deleted all the episodes.
Official response
NCW's intervention and Allahbadia's written apology
The controversy took another turn when the National Commission for Women (NCW) stepped into the matter.
Subsequently, Allahbadia was made to submit a written apology for his remarks.
The Supreme Court later granted him an interim protection from arrest but slammed his comments as "vulgar" and accused the man of having a "dirty mind" which shamed the society.
Personal impact
Mukhija's revelation of threats and personal struggles
Meanwhile, for the first time, Mukhija recently opened up about the controversy and revealed that she received rape and death threats.
"Every single day that I would wake up, something new would be happening. I would have sleep paralysis because I would be scared," she said, thanking her friends for their support.