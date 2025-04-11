Zendaya-Tom Holland wedding in 2026? Stylist spills details
What's the story
Zendaya's long-time stylist, Law Roach, recently revealed details about the wedding plans of the Euphoria actor and her fiancé, Tom Holland.
Speaking to E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards, Roach confirmed that he will be involved in the wedding preparations.
He added that while he'll be helping with the wedding dress, the couple's busy filming schedule this year and several premieres next year will postpone the wedding.
Wedding timeline
'Resting up for 2026,' Roach hinted
Roach hinted at a possible wedding in 2026, saying, "I'm resting up for 2026. But the wedding ... you know."
He further clarified that the couple will probably not get married in 2025, considering their packed schedules.
Engagement rumors first surfaced in January 2024 when Zendaya was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the Golden Globes.
Reports claim that the ring is worth $2,00,000, and it is from London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack.
Engagement details
Their engagement was confirmed by family sources
According to People, the couple's engagement was confirmed by a family source who shared, "He's always known she was the one—they share something truly special," adding that "everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening."
Holland's father, Dominic Holland, also shared more details about his son's proposal plan in a January 10 post on his Patreon.
He wrote, "Tom had everything planned out ... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."