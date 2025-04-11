What's the story

Zendaya's long-time stylist, Law Roach, recently revealed details about the wedding plans of the Euphoria actor and her fiancé, Tom Holland.

Speaking to E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards, Roach confirmed that he will be involved in the wedding preparations.

He added that while he'll be helping with the wedding dress, the couple's busy filming schedule this year and several premieres next year will postpone the wedding.