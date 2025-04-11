Val Kilmer died of pneumonia, death certificate reveals
What's the story
Renowned actor Val Kilmer, who starred in Top Gun and Batman Forever, died on April 1 aged 65. Now, the cause of death has been confirmed as pneumonia by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue were underlying conditions contributing to his death.
Health battles
Kilmer's health struggles leading up to his death
Notably, Kilmer had been battling grave health issues for years before his untimely demise.
He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, undergoing two tracheotomy procedures that severely damaged his vocal cords.
By the time he reprised his iconic role as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), filmmakers had to use AI technology to recreate his voice.
Reportedly, he had become bedridden for months before his death.
Industry reaction
Tributes poured in following Kilmer's death
Kilmer's demise sent shockwaves across Hollywood, with the news triggering an outpour of tributes from actors, directors, co-stars, and fans.
Tom Cruise observed a moment of silence at CinemaCon in memory of his Top Gun co-star.
Other industry legends such as Francis Ford Coppola, Cher, and Jim Carrey shared heartfelt messages remembering Kilmer's talent, humor, and unforgettable screen presence.
Several Bollywood stars also paid tribute to the late star on social media.
Career highlights
Kilmer's illustrious career and iconic roles
Kilmer's career lasted over four decades with over 100 credits, mostly on the big screen.
He first rose to prominence with his debut film, 1984's Cold War flick Top Secret! and shot to fame with the teen comedy Real Genius.
His first major hit was starring as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky opposite Cruise in 1986's Top Gun.
He also played rock legend Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's biopic The Doors in the early 1990s.