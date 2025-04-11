What's the story

The Hollywood film Warfare, written and directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza (former US Navy SEAL), is a war film unlike any other.

Technically marvelous, incredibly thrilling, fast-paced, and unbelievably immersive, it tells the story of a brutal, harrowing combat through the soldiers who lived to tell the tale.

This rousing movie about the chaos of combat makes for an exhilarating cinematic experience.