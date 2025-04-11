What's the story

In a major update for the much-anticipated superhero film Krrish 4, Priyanka Chopra will be reprising her role of Priya, a Pinkvilla report has claimed.

This exciting installment will be directed by Hrithik Roshan himself and promises to bring back the beloved alien character Jadoo after a 22-year-long absence.

The film marks a grand collaboration between the Roshan family and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF), raising fans' expectations even higher.