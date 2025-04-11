'Krrish 4' brings back Priyanka Chopra; Jadoo returns after 22yrs
What's the story
In a major update for the much-anticipated superhero film Krrish 4, Priyanka Chopra will be reprising her role of Priya, a Pinkvilla report has claimed.
This exciting installment will be directed by Hrithik Roshan himself and promises to bring back the beloved alien character Jadoo after a 22-year-long absence.
The film marks a grand collaboration between the Roshan family and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF), raising fans' expectations even higher.
Casting details
'It was a no-brainer for PC to come on board'
A source close to the project told the portal, "Hrithik and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship. It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board, as the story continues the journey of characters from Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish, Krrish 3, and now the fourth installment."
"The actress was bowled over by the vision of Roshan to take the franchise forward and was ecstatic to see him take over direction."
Production update
'Krrish 4' pre-production and filming schedule
Currently, the pre-production of Krrish 4 is underway at YRF, with the VFX team working on the film's pre-visualization.
Meanwhile, Roshan and his team of writers and Aditya are fine-tuning the script.
The film will go on floors in early 2026. This will mark Roshan's return as the superhero Krrish on the silver screen after 12 years.
The Krrish franchise has featured Roshan in the lead alongside stars like Preity Zinta, Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi.
Budget
'Krrish 4' to be among most expensive Indian films
Krrish 4 is expected to be among the most expensive films of Indian cinema.
The source added, "There are some projects which are designed keeping VFX in mind, but Krrish 4 is a film where the inception of VFX stems from the story, which is magical. Pun intended."
Roshan will next be seen in War 2, slated for release on August 14, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.