PeeCee is back for a brand launch

Know what brought Priyanka to India this time

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:05 pm Oct 16, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving fans wondering what brought her to the city. Contrary to all the speculation, a source close to the actor confirmed that her visit has nothing to do with any film project or announcement. "In fact, there is no filmy connection to her visit this time," the insider told Hindustan Times.

Brand launch

Chopra Jonas is in India for Max Factor's launch

Further, the source revealed that Chopra Jonas is in India for the launch of makeup brand Max Factor. "There is a big event happening in Mumbai on October 18 which will mark the foray of the beauty brand in India. A lot of global media has also come down to India to cover the event." The actor has been associated with Max Factor since 2021 as its global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.

Work commitments

Chopra Jonas's style statement and upcoming projects

Chopra Jonas looked stylish at the airport, wearing a comfy sweatshirt and pajamas, and a trendy cap. She greeted photographers with a warm namaste. On the work front, she is currently shooting for Citadel's second season and will star in The Bluff. Her Marathi production, Paani, will be released on Friday, October 18.