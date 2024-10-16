Know what brought Priyanka to India this time
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving fans wondering what brought her to the city. Contrary to all the speculation, a source close to the actor confirmed that her visit has nothing to do with any film project or announcement. "In fact, there is no filmy connection to her visit this time," the insider told Hindustan Times.
Chopra Jonas is in India for Max Factor's launch
Further, the source revealed that Chopra Jonas is in India for the launch of makeup brand Max Factor. "There is a big event happening in Mumbai on October 18 which will mark the foray of the beauty brand in India. A lot of global media has also come down to India to cover the event." The actor has been associated with Max Factor since 2021 as its global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.
Chopra Jonas's style statement and upcoming projects
Chopra Jonas looked stylish at the airport, wearing a comfy sweatshirt and pajamas, and a trendy cap. She greeted photographers with a warm namaste. On the work front, she is currently shooting for Citadel's second season and will star in The Bluff. Her Marathi production, Paani, will be released on Friday, October 18.