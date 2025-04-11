Papon says buying views is pointless; only gives momentary fame
What's the story
In a recent interview with Zoom, popular playback singer and music composer Papon spoke about his new song Thomkiya, featuring Nusrat Jahan and Priyank Sharma.
The song, which was produced by Aditya Dev and composed by Payal Dev, features Papon and Payal's voices.
The singer also revealed his opinion on the current fad of artists purchasing views for their songs. "It's all momentary... I don't think that really works," he said.
Shelf life
Papon's philosophy on music production
Papon stressed more on producing good music with longevity than temporary spikes in popularity.
"I've never done that, and I didn't see any point. It's just very momentary, it's very seasonal," he said.
He also claimed that while viral success might give artists a quick spike, only genuinely good music stands the test of time. "Shelf life is more important than just showing off a peak at a certain point," the Humnava singer added.
AI integration
Papon's stance on AI in music production
When asked about the increasing use of AI in music production, Papon said he was interested in the technology.
"Yes, I think it's interesting, and we can use that to kind of enrich or embellish some of our productions," he said.
However, he admitted he hasn't tried it yet but would consider experimenting with AI-generated music in the future.
Creative insights
Papon's creative process and thoughts on indie music
Papon also revealed that his creative process usually involves melody and lyrics (often melody comes first).
He was also supportive of India's thriving indie music scene. "It's a great time for indie music now because there's the internet to push your music, and you don't have to wait for a label or something."
"I think music has to be there first, and then film can take it from there," he added.