What's the story

In a recent interview with Zoom, popular playback singer and music composer Papon spoke about his new song Thomkiya, featuring Nusrat Jahan and Priyank Sharma.

The song, which was produced by Aditya Dev and composed by Payal Dev, features Papon and Payal's voices.

The singer also revealed his opinion on the current fad of artists purchasing views for their songs. "It's all momentary... I don't think that really works," he said.