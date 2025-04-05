What's the story

Veteran actor Raj Babbar has demanded that India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, be conferred upon late actor Manoj Kumar.

Speaking to IANS at Pawan Hans crematorium after Kumar's cremation on Saturday, Babbar mourned the loss of a "gem" in the film industry.

He stressed Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema and called him "noble."

Kumar passed away on Friday at 87.