Raj Babbar calls for Bharat Ratna for Manoj Kumar
What's the story
Veteran actor Raj Babbar has demanded that India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, be conferred upon late actor Manoj Kumar.
Speaking to IANS at Pawan Hans crematorium after Kumar's cremation on Saturday, Babbar mourned the loss of a "gem" in the film industry.
He stressed Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema and called him "noble."
Kumar passed away on Friday at 87.
Tribute
'He deserves to be feted with Bharat Ratna'
Babbar emphasized Kumar's multi-dimensional talent as a director, writer and actor.
He told IANS, "Manoj Kumar worked towards solidifying the dignity of India, paid respects to freedom fighters through his work."
"A director, writer, and actor, who spoke about patriotism. He made a place for himself in the hearts of people through love."
"There's no doubt that Manoj Kumar has worked toward building the nation through his work in cinema. He deserves to be feted with Bharat Ratna," he added.
Inspiration
Babbar's personal connection with Kumar's work
Babbar also shared a personal anecdote of seeking Kumar's blessings for his film, Shaheed Uddham Singh.
He recalled telling Kumar, "People immediately think of you when they think of our great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh; you're the face of Bhagat Singh (in cinema)."
"When I showed him the rough cut, he loved it and also advised us to make small changes in the editing."
Twitter Post
Watch Babbar's interaction with the press
VIDEO | After attending the funeral of actor Manoj 'Bharat' Kumar, actor and politician Raj Babbar (@RajBabbar23) says, "Indian film industry has lost a gem who always gave tributes to dignity of Bharat, freedom fighters, patriotic people through celluloid. He showed the glory… pic.twitter.com/NIlVeffRzh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2025
Farewell
Kumar's last rites were attended by the film fraternity
The last rites of Kumar were performed in Mumbai's Vile Parle area.
His mortal remains were brought from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute to his residence in Goswami Towers at 10:00am on Saturday.
The funeral was attended by several members of the film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arbaaz Khan, among many others.