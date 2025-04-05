BookMyShow removes Kamra's content amid 'traitor' joke controversy; comedian responds
What's the story
In a major development, BookMyShow has removed all content related to Kunal Kamra from its platform.
It has also dropped him from its list of artists.
The decision comes after Yuva Shiv Sena general secretary Rahool N Kanal wrote to BMS, requesting it not to facilitate ticket sales for Kamra's shows.
Reacting to this development, Kamra wrote on X, "Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it's fine. I understand..."
Gratitude
Kanal thanked BMS for their support
In a new letter, Kanal thanked BMS CEO Ashish Hemrajani and said, "I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of your team to take the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing."
"Thank you for even taking him out of [BMS] search history."
"Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental."
Contentious remarks
What was Kanal's initial complaint?
In his letter, Kanal slammed Kamra for his purported campaign of vilification against important public figures, including the Prime Minister of India and Deputy Chief Ministers.
He wrote, "It has come to my notice that BookMyShow has previously facilitated ticket sales for shows featuring Mr. Kunal Kamra, an individual with a documented history of habitual offensive behavior."
"These actions appear to be part of a broader criminal conspiracy, driven by motives that extend far beyond humor or satire."
Outrage
'Kamra's remarks could spark public outrage'
Kanal further claimed Kamra's remarks could trigger public outrage and disturb social harmony, especially in Mumbai.
He highlighted that selling tickets for Kamra's shows could be seen as endorsing his content.
"I earnestly request that you refrain from publishing or promoting Mr. Kamra's shows on your platform," he wrote.
"Continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric, which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city."
Legal troubles
Kamra faces legal scrutiny amid raging controversy
Meanwhile, Kamra is also under the legal lens.
The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) received a formal complaint on April 3 from a Shiv Sena representative seeking an investigation into Kamra's financial transactions related to his content.
The complaint alleges Kamra received money from various nations through his videos, raising concerns over the sources of his income.
Absence
Kamra's absence and Shiv Sena's response
On Saturday, Kamra skipped appearing before the Mumbai Police for questioning over his satirical remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his stand-up video, Naya Bharat.
Kamra's "gaddar" (traitor) joke, allegedly targeted at Shinde, has sparked a political storm.
This was the third time that Kamra missed police summons.