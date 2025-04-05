What's the story

In a major development, BookMyShow has removed all content related to Kunal Kamra from its platform.

It has also dropped him from its list of artists.

The decision comes after Yuva Shiv Sena general secretary Rahool N Kanal wrote to BMS, requesting it not to facilitate ticket sales for Kamra's shows.

Reacting to this development, Kamra wrote on X, "Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it's fine. I understand..."