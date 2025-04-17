'Vadh 2' shoot wraps; Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta react
What's the story
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 thriller Vadh, Vadh 2, has officially wrapped up its shoot.
The film reassembles established actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, continuing the thematic essence that resonated with audiences in the original.
Described as a spiritual sequel, Vadh 2 seeks to preserve the introspective tone, moral tension, and emotional depth of the original while delving into new mysteries within a similar thematic space.
The film is slated to hit the theaters in 2025.
Team sentiments
'Vadh 2' team reflects on journey and anticipations
Expressing his thoughts on completing Vadh 2, Mishra told ANI, "Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even the audience. To see it evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting."
Echoing similar sentiments, Gupta praised director Jaspal Singh Sandhu's unique storytelling abilities. She said, "It's rare to find stories with such a unique voice. I am so proud to be part of this journey once again."
Director's perspective
Director Sandhu shared his vision for 'Vadh 2'
Director Sandhu also shared his vision for the film, saying, "Vadh 2 is rooted in the same soul while exploring deeper human narratives." He thanked Luv Films for supporting his vision.
Sandhu also called reuniting with Mishra and Gupta a true blessing.
Earlier this year, the team visited the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to seek divine blessings, taking a sacred dip at the Sangam Ghat for their film.