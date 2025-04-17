What's the story

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 thriller Vadh, Vadh 2, has officially wrapped up its shoot.

The film reassembles established actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, continuing the thematic essence that resonated with audiences in the original.

Described as a spiritual sequel, Vadh 2 seeks to preserve the introspective tone, moral tension, and emotional depth of the original while delving into new mysteries within a similar thematic space.

The film is slated to hit the theaters in 2025.