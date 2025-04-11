Shanaya Kapoor's 'SOTY 3' finally begins production in April
What's the story
The much-awaited third installment of the hit Karan Johar-backed franchise, Student of the Year 3 (SOTY 3), is finally going on floors later this month.
The series will mark Shanaya Kapoor's streaming debut, who has been attached to the project for six years.
Speaking to Mid-Day, a source close to the project said, "Finally, Karan has given the green signal and the unit plans to begin filming it from April 20."
Format change
'SOTY 3' will be web series, directed by Reema Maya
Unlike its theatrical predecessors, SOTY 3 will be a web series spanning six episodes.
The series will be helmed by Reema Maya, a debutant director who directed the critically acclaimed 2023 short film Nocturnal Burger.
The source added, "It will be a tight schedule of just over 30 days to shoot six episodes."
Unique twist
Kapoor's double role in 'SOTY 3'
Kapoor will be seen in a double role in SOTY 3, a first for the franchise.
This will be her fourth project and streaming debut after her roles in the upcoming films Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, Vrushabha opposite Mohanlal, and Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main.
The series is expected to premiere on JioHotstar.
Franchise success
'SOTY' franchise has launched several successful Bollywood actors
The SOTY franchise has played a key role in kick-starting the careers of a number of successful Bollywood actors.
The first installment in 2012 gave the industry Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
Seven years later, Punit Malhotra's second installment marked the acting debuts of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, alongside Tiger Shroff.