What's the story

The much-awaited third installment of the hit Karan Johar-backed franchise, Student of the Year 3 (SOTY 3), is finally going on floors later this month.

The series will mark Shanaya Kapoor's streaming debut, who has been attached to the project for six years.

Speaking to Mid-Day, a source close to the project said, "Finally, Karan has given the green signal and the unit plans to begin filming it from April 20."