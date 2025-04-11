Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' opens mildly at box office with ₹9.5cr
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest action thriller, Jaat, had a soft opening at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹9.5 crore on its first day.
Although the film's performance is underwhelming compared to his last blockbuster Gadar 2, analysts are optimistic about walk-in audiences bringing up the film's numbers.
The film, which was released on Thursday, was directed by Gopichandh Malineni.
Box office comparison
'Jaat' struggled with advance bookings, but analysts are hopeful
Notably, Jaat's opening day earnings were below par, especially when juxtaposed with Deol's last film, Gadar 2, which earned ₹40 crore on its opening day in 2023 and ₹525 crore in its lifetime.
Advance bookings for Jaat were also less, with an estimated ₹2.37 crore earned by Wednesday night, much lower than Gadar 2's pre-release haul of ₹17.6 crore.
However, on Thursday morning, experts predicted that Jaat would collect somewhere between ₹7-10 crore, which proved correct.
Stiff competition
'Jaat' faces competition from Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'
Despite the lackluster start, trade analysts are cautiously optimistic about Jaat's potential.
Action-heavy films like Jaat usually depend on a strong walk-in audience, good word of mouth, and high spot bookings to boost their box office performance.
However, the film is facing stiff competition from Salman Khan's Sikandar, which is the main Hindi movie running in theaters now.