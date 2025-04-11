What's the story

Sunny Deol's latest action thriller, Jaat, had a soft opening at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹9.5 crore on its first day.

Although the film's performance is underwhelming compared to his last blockbuster Gadar 2, analysts are optimistic about walk-in audiences bringing up the film's numbers.

The film, which was released on Thursday, was directed by Gopichandh Malineni.